Helix Apartments residents still searching for missing pets after fire

The Brief Several pets may remain inside the Helix Apartments complex after a massive fire on July 17. The City of St. Louis Park says crews used live traps to retrieve some pets. Helix Apartments property management is now coordinating any rescue and recovery efforts for pets that are still missing.



As residents of Helix Apartments in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, recover from a massive fire last week, many are still hoping to be reunited with their pets who may remain trapped inside the building.

Rescue efforts for pets missing after Helix Apartments fire

What we know:

The fire broke out shortly before 5 p.m. on July 17 at the apartment complex, located on the 7500 block of Highway 7. The fire destroyed approximately 90 units on the west side of the building, while many on the east side of the building had light smoke damage.

No residents were seriously injured in the fire, but there were pets left inside the apartment building. In a statement to FOX 9, the City of St. Louis Park said firefighters made "every reasonable attempt" to rescue the pets during and after the fire. On Saturday, crews placed live traps in "strategic locations" based on reported pet sightings. Some pets were retrieved using this method, according to the city.

The Helix Apartments complex was released to the property’s owner and management on July 19. The City of St. Louis Park told FOX 9 the property management team is coordinating ongoing efforts to rescue and recover any pets that remain unaccounted for.

Pet owners speak out

Local perspective:

Resident Brandon Watt sat down on FOX 9's All Day, and said that his cat, Salem, is still missing after the fire. Watt and his girlfriend aren't even sure if Salem survived the fire or not.

Watt and his girlfriend have not been allowed to return to their apartment, which he says is a loss.

The cat owner says they just want closure, either good or bad.

"Yeah, honestly, we just want to know. I know it's a wish, and it might not be possible, but we just want to look into our apartment to see if our cat has passed away in the apartment to get confirmation and just closure. At least good news or bad, just to know, is really what we want," Watt told FOX 9.

If he and his girlfriend can't get into the apartment, he calls for officials or firefighters to do a sweep for pets inside as soon as it is safe, as there are many displaced residents with missing pets.

Helix Apartments fire

The backstory:

Firefighters from St. Louis Park and several metro agencies responded to a fire at Helix Apartments in the 7500 block of Hwy. 7 at 4:47 p.m. on Friday, July 17.

About 90 units on the west side of the complex were destroyed, while the east side had only light smoke damage. By July 18, the east side of the building was returned to property management, who will work with residents on when they can move back in.

The entire complex was back under property management’s control by July 19. The American Red Cross opened a shelter for displaced residents at St. Louis Park Middle School, providing a safe place to stay and meals. Social workers are also available on site to help residents recover from the fire. The St. Louis Park Emergency Program (STEP) is offering supplies such as clothes, food, hygiene products and baby items.

Community members can donate to STEP online to help families with food, clothes, gas gift cards and diapers. The city thanked partner agencies and the community for their quick and generous support in gathering supplies and caring for residents.

What's next:

The city will work with property management as they clear the site, help residents return to safe parts of the building and consider rebuilding the damaged section. They’ll also help coordinate resources with the property owner, insurers, relief organizations and other service providers.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and there’s no timeline yet for when all residents can return to their units.