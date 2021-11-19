Partial lunar eclipse overnight was longest of century

If you were up late last night, you might have seen something up in the sky that won't happen again for a long time.

A partial lunar eclipse happened before dawn Friday morning. It was considered a once in a lifetime event.

A partial lunar eclipse occurred early Friday morning. (Greg Kellogg/FOX 9 / FOX 9)

It was the longest lunar eclipse in 580 years, lasting about 3.5 hours and covering more than 97% of the moon's diameter.

Locally, it started just after 1:15 a.m. and lasted for about 3.5 hours.

