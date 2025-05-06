Park Tavern fatal crash: Steven Bailey faces additional charges ahead of trial

The Brief Prosecutors filed new charges against Steven Bailey, the man accused of driving into the patio of Park Tavern that killed two people and injured 12 others. Bailey is facing three additional counts of criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol. His trial date is set for May 12, though court records say a plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.



Prosecutors filed additional charges ahead of the criminal trial for Steven Bailey, the man accused of crashing into the patio of Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, killing two people and injuring a dozen others.

New charges filed

What's new:

An amended criminal complaint filed on Friday shows Bailey is facing three new charges of criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol for victims identified as C.S., M.G. and N.L.

The charging documents detail that C.S. was knocked unconscious by the crash, and had sustained ongoing headaches and bruises to his head and legs. Victims M.G. and N.L. sustained various cuts and bruises from the incident.

Amended charges:

Prosecutors also amended two charges of criminal vehicular operation from causing substantial bodily harm to causing great bodily harm to victims, L.K. and T.L.

Court records say L.K. was unable to walk for several months and sustained a liver laceration in addition to fracturing 11 ribs, a clavicle, multiple vertebrae and the pelvis.

T.L. sustained head trauma, facial lacerations and fractures. The complaint explains he was also diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, has no memory of the crash, and has been unable to return to work as an ICU nurse.

Trial set for May

The backstory:

Police say surveillance video shows Bailey driving his vehicle into the parking lot of Park Tavern just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 1.



According to charges, Bailey tried to back into a parking spot, but struck another car. He then pulled out of the spot and accelerated into the patio area outside the restaurant.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty previously said Bailey took a breath test after the crash, testing four times the legal limit with a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of 0.325.

Two people were killed in the crash: Park Tavern server Kristina Folkerts and Methodist Hospital employee Gabe Harvey. At least a dozen people were injured.

Trial date:

A trial date is set for May 12, though court records show a plea hearing has been scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bailey is facing 16 charges stemming from the crash, including:

Two counts of third-degree murder

Two counts of criminal vehicular homicide -- operating a vehicle with negligence while under the influence of alcohol

Three counts of criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol -- causing great bodily harm

Two counts of criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol -- causing substantial bodily harm

Seven counts of criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol – causing bodily harm

Bailey pleaded not guilty in December 2024 to the charges he was facing. He was released in October after posting a $500,000 bond, and must follow a range of conditions, such as having no contact with the victims, and being prohibited from operating a vehicle.