Open Streets Minneapolis still on, but no events in June due to COVID-19 concerns

article

Despite many other summer events and activities being canceled over COVID-19 concerns, Open Streets Minneapolis is still on—although no events will be held in June.

Open Streets Minneapolis is an annual summer tradition where major thoroughfares across the city close to car traffic for a weekend day and open to people walking, biking and rolling to help them experience streets as public spaces.

Large public gatherings have been prohibited for the time being to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As such, Open Streets has opted not to plan any events in June. Four dates of been set for Open Streets events from July through September, with three more events planned to take place at dates that are yet to be determined.

Organizers say they are working with the City of Minneapolis to make decisions about whether it is safe to host each Open Streets Minneapolis event. They say they will decide whether to hold each event at least eight weeks ahead of the event date.

SCHEDULE