Open Streets Minneapolis still on, but no events in June due to COVID-19 concerns
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Despite many other summer events and activities being canceled over COVID-19 concerns, Open Streets Minneapolis is still on—although no events will be held in June.
Open Streets Minneapolis is an annual summer tradition where major thoroughfares across the city close to car traffic for a weekend day and open to people walking, biking and rolling to help them experience streets as public spaces.
Large public gatherings have been prohibited for the time being to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As such, Open Streets has opted not to plan any events in June. Four dates of been set for Open Streets events from July through September, with three more events planned to take place at dates that are yet to be determined.
Organizers say they are working with the City of Minneapolis to make decisions about whether it is safe to host each Open Streets Minneapolis event. They say they will decide whether to hold each event at least eight weeks ahead of the event date.
SCHEDULE
- Open Streets Franklin Sunday, July 12th Franklin Ave from Portland Ave to 27th Ave S
- Sunday, July 12th
- Franklin Ave from Portland Ave to 27th Ave S
- Open Streets East Lake Sunday, July 26th E Lake St from Elliot Ave to 46th Ave S
- Sunday, July 26th
- E Lake St from Elliot Ave to 46th Ave S
- Open Streets Northeast Sunday, August 2nd Central Ave from 26th Ave NE to 18 1/2 Ave NE; 22nd Ave NE from Central Ave NE to Monroe St NE; Monroe St NE from 22nd Ave NE to Broadway St NE
- Sunday, August 2nd
- Central Ave from 26th Ave NE to 18 1/2 Ave NE; 22nd Ave NE from Central Ave NE to Monroe St NE; Monroe St NE from 22nd Ave NE to Broadway St NE
- Open Streets West Broadway Saturday, September 12th West Broadway Ave from Penn Ave N to Lyndale Ave N
- Saturday, September 12th
- West Broadway Ave from Penn Ave N to Lyndale Ave N
- Open Streets Nicollet Date to be determined Nicollet Ave from Lake St to 46th St
- Date to be determined
- Nicollet Ave from Lake St to 46th St
- Open Streets Lyndale Date to be determined Lyndale Ave S from 22nd St W to 54th St W
- Date to be determined
- Lyndale Ave S from 22nd St W to 54th St W
- Open Streets Minnehaha Date to be determined Minnehaha Ave from E Lake St to Nawadaha Blvd
- Date to be determined
- Minnehaha Ave from E Lake St to Nawadaha Blvd