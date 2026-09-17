Expand / Collapse search

Man who sprayed Rep. Ilhan Omar with vinegar sentenced to 14 months in prison

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Updated September 17, 2026 12:22 PM CDT Published September 17, 2026 10:45 AM CDT
What we know about the man arrested at Ilhan Omar town hall
What we know about the man arrested at Ilhan Omar town hall

What we know about the man arrested at Ilhan Omar town hall

Authorities has arrested a man who sprayed Rep. Ilhan Omar with an unknown substance during a town hall in Minneapolis. FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey has the latest details.

The Brief

    • The man who admitted to spraying U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar with apple cider vinegar during a town hall meeting was sentenced to 14 months in prison Thursday.
    • Anthony Kazmierczak pleaded guilty to federal assault charges in May for the January attack.
    • Rep. Omar was unharmed and continued the town hall event after the incident.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A federal judge sentenced a man who admitted to spraying U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar with apple cider vinegar at a town hall meeting in the midst of Operation Metro Surge to 14 months in prison Thursday, according to the Associated Press. 

Anthony Kazmierczak pleaded guilty to federal assault charges in May for the attack during a January 2026 town hall meeting. 

Omar attacker sentenced 

The backstory:

Kazmierczak was in the audience at Rep. Omar's town hall event at the Urban League Twin Cities headquarters in north Minneapolis back in January.

Prosecutors say he is the man who rose from his seat, shouted at Omar, and rapidly approached her with a syringe, spraying her with a liquid later determined to be apple cider vinegar.

Video shows Kazmierczak being quickly tackled after the spraying and arrested. Police say he told officers that he squirted Omar with vinegar after being arrested.

Despite concerns from other town hall attendees, urging her to go get evaluated, Omar went on with the town hall after the attack.

Ilhan Omar says she won't 'back down' after town hall attack
Ilhan Omar says she won't 'back down' after town hall attack

Ilhan Omar says she won't 'back down' after town hall attack

Ilhan Omar spoke to a crowd at Karmel Mall the day after a man sprayed a liquid on her during a town hall in Minneapolis. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni has the full report. 

The Source: This story uses information from court documents and previous FOX 9 reporting. 

Crime and Public SafetyIlhan OmarMinneapolis