Man who sprayed Rep. Ilhan Omar with vinegar sentenced to 14 months in prison

The Brief The man who admitted to spraying U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar with apple cider vinegar during a town hall meeting was sentenced to 14 months in prison Thursday. Anthony Kazmierczak pleaded guilty to federal assault charges in May for the January attack. Rep. Omar was unharmed and continued the town hall event after the incident.



A federal judge sentenced a man who admitted to spraying U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar with apple cider vinegar at a town hall meeting in the midst of Operation Metro Surge to 14 months in prison Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Anthony Kazmierczak pleaded guilty to federal assault charges in May for the attack during a January 2026 town hall meeting.

Omar attacker sentenced

The backstory:

Kazmierczak was in the audience at Rep. Omar's town hall event at the Urban League Twin Cities headquarters in north Minneapolis back in January.

Prosecutors say he is the man who rose from his seat, shouted at Omar, and rapidly approached her with a syringe, spraying her with a liquid later determined to be apple cider vinegar.

Video shows Kazmierczak being quickly tackled after the spraying and arrested. Police say he told officers that he squirted Omar with vinegar after being arrested.

Despite concerns from other town hall attendees, urging her to go get evaluated, Omar went on with the town hall after the attack.