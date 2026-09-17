Minnesota weather: Dry, tranquil Thursday as clouds and fog slowly fade

The Brief Overnight rain clears for a fairly dry Thursday with highs in the 70s. Lingering fog and clouds gradually fade for some patchy afternoon sunshine. Heavy rain arrives Friday, with 1 to 3+ inches possible in parts of Minnesota.



Thursday is mostly dry as lingering clouds and fog gradually clear for patchy afternoon sun before soaking rain moves into Minnesota Friday.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Overnight rain wraps up early Thursday morning after some areas along the Interstate 35 corridor picked up more than an inch of rain.

Low-level moisture will keep plenty of fog and clouds around, with only limited sunshine breaking through later Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures reach the upper 60s and low to mid-70s across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 75 degrees.

Cloud cover thickens Thursday night as another rain system approaches. Overnight lows fall into the 50s.

(FOX 9)

Soaking rain on Friday

What to expect:

A storm system will bring soaking rain across much of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Friday.

Rain arrives in western regions after midnight before reaching the Twin Cities around sunrise, then continues through much of the day.

The heaviest rain is expected across central and southern Minnesota, where 1 to 3 inches is possible, with some pockets of higher totals. The Twin Cities metro could see more than an inch of rain.

A few thunderstorms could develop Friday night across parts of southern Minnesota, bringing some locally heavy downpours. An easterly breeze will add to the damp and cool feel on Friday.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Rain wraps up early Saturday, though some light drizzle or mist could linger into the morning. Clouds gradually break up later in the day, but temperatures remain cooler in the 60s.

Sunday brings a few breaks of sunshine, with temperatures hovering around 70 degrees. Highs remain in the 60s and 70s through much of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)