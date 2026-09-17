Former ICE agent due in Hennepin County court over Minneapolis shooting

The Brief Former ICE agent Christian Castro is scheduled to make his first appearance in Hennepin County Court Thursday afternoon on charges related to a January shooting in Minneapolis. Castro was booked into the Hennepin County Jail Wednesday after traveling from Texas to surrender, according to his attorney. Castro was previously arrested in Texas but was released in August after reaching a detention limit under Texas law.



Former ICE agent Christian Castro is due to appear in Hennepin County Court Thursday afternoon as he faces charges related to a shooting in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge.

ICE agent in court

What we know:

Castro was booked into Hennepin County Jail Wednesday afternoon, months after he was arrested in Texas on charges of assault for allegedly shooting a man in the leg. Castro's attorney tells FOX 9 Castro had driven up from Texas for the purpose of turning himself in.

Castro was held in a Brownsville, Texas jail for weeks as his extradition was dragged out by Texas authorities. Ultimately, he was released in August as he hit a detainment limit under Texas law.

Dig deeper:

Governor Greg Abbott never made a decision on moving forward with Castro's extradition to Minnesota. Abbott said he wasn't sure Castro met the definition of a "fugitive" under the law since he had been ordered to return to Texas by DHS – and hadn't left Minnesota to escape the criminal case.

Castro charged in shooting

The backstory:

Castro is charged with the shooting of a Venezuelan immigrant in January.

Castro claimed he shot Julio Sosa-Celis after being attacked with a shovel and broom while attempting to make an arrest. However, surveillance video and witness statements ultimately contradicted his story.

Sosa-Celis was struck in the leg but survived his injuries. His family told FOX 9 Sosa-Celis is in the country legally under Temporary Protected Status.

The shooting came one week after the killing of Renee Good and ten days before the shooting of Alex Pretti and led to a night of unrest in north Minneapolis.

Castro facing federal charges

Big picture view:

On top of the state charges, Castro was federally indicted in September for making false statements. Castro is due to appear in federal court on Friday to face that case.

What's next:

Castro is set to appear in Hennepin County Court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. FOX 9 will be covering that appearance as it happens.