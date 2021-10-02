Massive oil spill kills wildlife, closes shoreline at Huntington Beach

A 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore rig caused major ecological damage in the waters off Huntington Beach; officials closed the area to beachgoers and canceled the final day of the Pacific Airshow.

The U.S Coast Guard is leading the response to the spill, which covers about 5.8 nautical miles between the Huntington Beach Pier and Newport Beach. The spill emanated from a facility operated by Beta Offshore about five miles offshore, and was likely caused by a pipeline leak.

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said the spill of 3,000 barrels worth of oil was reported at about 9 a.m. Saturday and drew a response from all levels of government, with a unified command established to handle the environmental crisis.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Carr described the situation as a "potential ecologic disaster," and said some of the oil had reached the shore and was impacting the Talbert Marshlands and the Santa Ana River Trail.

RELATED: California oil spill: Wetlands may face ‘ecological disaster’ from pipeline failure

"The spill has significantly affected Huntington Beach, with substantial ecological impacts occurring at the beach and at the Huntington Beach Wetlands," a city statement said.

Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Huntington Beach, sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Sunday requesting a major disaster declaration for Orange County.

"It is imperative that the federal government assist in recovery efforts. Constituents who live along the shoreline are already reporting oil on the beach and strong odors,'' Steel wrote. "Officials are already responding to protect sea life. Dead fish and birds are already being reported on beaches

and shorelines. I have serious concerns about the environmental impacts of the spill and applaud the workers who are doing their best to prevent the oil from hitting sensitive wetlands.''

Skimming equipment and booms were deployed to prevent the inflow of oil into the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve and Huntington Beach Wetlands. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife set up the Oiled Wildlife Care Network hotline, at 877-823-6926, for people to call if they see wildlife impacted from the oil. Members of the public were urged not to approach wildlife.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A person stands near oil washed up on Huntington State Beach after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore oil platform on October 3, 2021 in Huntington Beach, California. The spill forced the closure of Expand

Boaters who incur any oil damage to their crafts were asked not to clean the boats themselves since they could spread the oil, but to contact county officials who could refer them to the proper channels for possible reimbursement of cleaning expenses.

RELATED: Beaches closed as crews attempt to clean up shoreline

The city closed ocean access from the Pier down to the Santa Ana River jetty. State beaches in the city are also closed. Carr said the closures could last anywhere "from a few weeks to a few months.''

Health officials warned people not to swim, surf or exercise by the beach because of the potential health hazards.

The spill also caused Huntington Beach to cancel the final day of the Pacific Airshow, which drew hundreds of thousands of people to the shore on Saturday.

"The city fully acknowledges the gravity of the decision to cancel the final day of the iconic Pacific Airshow, and the disappointment that this decision will cause," Huntington Beach officials said in a statement. "However, the need for prompt and intensive intervention efforts requires complete and unfettered access to the marine environment."

RELATED: U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds fly over Huntington Beach for Pacific Airshow

About 1.5 million people attended the show Saturday, officials said.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,218 gallons of oily water mixture had been recovered, nine boats were dispatched for oil spill recovery operations, three shoreline assessment teams were dispatched and 3,700 feet of boom were deployed.

The oil spill occurred in federal waters at the Elly platform, which was built in 1980 and processes crude oil from two other platforms that comes from a large reservoir called Beta Field. Houston-based Amplify Energy Corp. is the parent company of Beta Offshore.

"Workers moved to shut down the pipeline and used pressurized equipment to retrieve as much oil as possible soon after the incident was reported at 12:18 p.m.,'' Kate Conrad of Beta Offshore said.

The head of Amplify Energy joined Coast Guard, state wildlife and county officials at a news conference Sunday in Long Beach, where he said company divers were on location investigating the source and potential cause of the leak.

"Our employees live and work in these communities and we're all deeply impacted and concerned about the impact on not just the environment but the fish and wildlife as well,'' Amplify President and CEO Martyn Willsher said. "We will do everything in our power to ensure that this is recovered as quickly as possible, and we won't be done until this is completed.''

Willsher said the company's complicated processing operation, which includes about 70 wells and two producing platforms, was shut down entirely for now.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.