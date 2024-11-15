Northtown Mall shooting: Anoka man pleads guilty to felony charge

The Brief Maurice Neylon entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to a dangerous weapons charge. The 21-year-old was accused of firing shots outside the Northtown Mall in Blaine, which prompted the building to go into lockdown for several hours in September. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2025.



The man accused of firing shots outside of Northtown Mall in Blaine, leading to the building going into lockdown, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

What’s new?

Maurice Neylon, 21, was charged with two felonies in September for the intentional discharge of a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.

Court records filed on Nov. 12 say Neylon entered a guilty plea to intentionally discharging a firearm that endangers safety, in exchange for the other charge being dropped.

Neylon’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2025. He is being held on $1 million bail and remains in custody at Anoka County Jail.

Context

On Sept. 8, law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots outside the mall on Northtown Drive Northeast. The mall was placed into lockdown for several hours as police worked to clear the scene.

Authorities say the shots were fired in the parking lot area and no one was injured. There was damage to at least one door and what appeared to be ammunition casings on the ground.

According to the charges, Neylon was arrested in the area of University Avenue and Maple Lane after troopers spotted him running from the scene.

The charges state Neylon was found with a handgun when arrested. The handgun was in a "locked-back" position, indicating it may have recently been fired. While in custody, police say Neylon asked them if the incident would be considered a "mass shooting," the charges allege.

Police say firearm testing showed four casings recovered from the mall parking lot matched Neylon's gun, while four other casings came from a separate weapon. Four other people ran from the scene after the shooting.

The charging document did not give a motive for the shooting, but authorities have previously said it appeared to have stemmed from an altercation between two groups.