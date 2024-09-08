1 arrested after shots fired outside Northtown Mall in Blaine

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police have taped off an entrance to the mall.

Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minnesota, was locked down for several hours Sunday afternoon after a report of shots fired near one of the entrances prompted a large police response.

What we know

Blaine police said they received multiple 911 calls around 3:30 p.m. reporting gunshots outside the mall on Northtown Dr. NE. Officers from several nearby cities, Anoka County deputies, and Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded, quickly locking down the mall and clearing the scene.

Authorities say the shots were fired outside the mall in the parking lot area and no one was injured during the incident.

Our crew at the scene observed damage to at least one door and what appeared to be ammunition casings on the ground in the parking lot. A State Patrol helicopter also hovered over the mall during the response.

Who was arrested?

Officers arrested a man near the mall who was found in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Anoka County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

What led up to the shooting?

Blaine police detectives are reviewing surveillance footage, and say it appears the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups. No further details have been released as the investigation remains active.