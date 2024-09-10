Northtown Mall shooting: Anoka man faces charges

The Brief Maurice Neylon, 20, was charged after shots were fired outside Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minnesota. Neylon faces two counts: intentional discharge of a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. He was arrested with a handgun nearby the mall after the shooting. Neylon appeared in Anoka County Court and is being held on $1 million bail.



Charges have been filed against an Anoka man after shots were fired outside Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn. on Sunday.

What we know

Reports of shots fired drew a massive police response to Northtown Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Police say, at the mall, they found evidence that shots had been fired outside an entrance but no reports of injuries. The mall was locked down for hours and cleared by officers. Our crews at the scene saw ammo casings in the parking lot and damage to at least one door.

One man was arrested following the shooting on weapons charges. Police say it appeared a conflict between two groups led to shots being fired.

What's new?

On Tuesday, charges were filed against the man who was arrested, now identified as 20-year-old Maurice Neylon.

According to the charges, he was arrested in the area of University Avenue and Maple Lane after troopers spotted him running away from the scene.

The charges state Neylon was found with a handgun when arrested. The handgun was in a "locked-back" position, indicating it may have recently been fired. While in custody, police say Neylon asked them if the incident would be considered a "mass shooting," the charges allege.

Police say firearm testing showed four casings recovered from the mall parking lot matched Neylon's gun, while four other casings came from a separate weapon. Four other people allegedly ran from the scene after the shooting.

What's next?

Neylon faces two counts: intentional discharge of a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Neylon was scheduled to make his first appearance in Anoka County Court on Tuesday morning.

He's currently being held in Anoka County Jail on $1 million bail.