Man, dog hurt after run-in with bear in northern Minnesota

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The Brief A man and dog were hurt after an incident with a bear early Monday morning in northern Minnesota. The altercation happened when the man let his dogs out for the morning. DNR officials say the bear appears to be acting defensively and was attracted to the property by a bird feeder.



A man and his dog were injured Monday during an early morning incident involving a bear outside their home near Duluth.

Bear in St. Louis County

What we know:

Andrew Tri with the Minnesota Bear Project says the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in Solway Township, which is just west of Duluth and a few miles north of Cloquet and Esko.

Tri says the resident had just let his dogs out for the morning when the bear attacked one of the dogs and pinned it to the ground.

The man ran up to the bear and kicked it to free the dog and was bitten by the bear. The bear then ran away into the woods.

Big picture view:

Neither the man nor the dog suffered serious injuries during the altercation, officials said. Officials say the man declined medical treatment.

Local perspective:

Tri says the bear's behavior appears to have been defensive. He adds the bear may have been attracted to the property by bird feeders and may have been startled when the dogs were let outside.

What you can do:

The DNR recommends anyone who lives around bears to remove potential food sources, like bird feeders. Before letting your dogs out, it's also a good idea to flip on a light and make some noise.