North Branch HS student arrested after reports of weapon inside school

The Brief North Branch Area Schools officials confirm there was a safety-related incident at the high school that caused the building to go into lockdown. A social media post indicated there was a weapon inside the school. Police determined the weapon was an inoperable replica of a firearm. Police say a 16-year-old student was arrested in connection with the incident.



North Branch High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of a gun inside the school.

Lockdown at North Branch High School

The backstory:

North Branch Area Public Schools Superintendent Sara Paul confirmed to FOX 9 there was a safety-related incident at the high school. She says all students and staff at the school are safe.

School staff members were made aware of a social media post that appeared to show a weapon inside the high school. Students were immediately placed on lockdown, and additional law enforcement responded to the scene. After an investigation, the weapon in question was determined to be a replica firearm that was inoperable.

The North Branch Police Department said the item was recovered, and a 16-year-old student was arrested.

Lockdown lifted:

An official with North Branch Police Department dispatch says the lockdown was lifted around 11 a.m. Students resumed their normal class schedules.

Protocols followed properly

What they're saying:

The superintendent says all protocols were handled properly, and which assisted in quickly resolving the matter.

"We know that hearing about a lockdown can be distressing. Please know that the situation was handled swiftly and professionally, thanks to the coordinated efforts of our staff and the North Branch Police Department. Students have since returned to their normal schedules," Paul said in a statement. "This incident underscores the effectiveness of our district safety protocols. Our staff and students followed procedures as trained, and our strong partnership with the North Branch Police Department ensured the situation was handled quickly and safely."