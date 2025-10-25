'No Trump No Troops' protest coming to MN State Capitol

The Brief Protesters are planning to rally at the Minnesota State Capitol on Saturday at 1 p.m. Demonstrators are voicing opposition to the administration's immigration enforcement campaign and the possible deployment of the National Guard. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said it is up to the president to deploy the National Guard, but Minnesota will see "dozens" of new ICE agents operating in the state.



A demonstration against the immigration enforcement policies of the Trump administration is coming to St. Paul on Saturday afternoon.

The People's Action Coalition Against Trump is set to hold a rally and march, called No Trump No Troops, at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.

During a news conference in Minneapolis on Friday, Secretary of Homeland Security Noem condemned "violent protests, violent attacks, riots and attacks on law enforcement," and is encouraging Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to have a partnership with DHS law enforcement.

Noem said that it is up to the President if the National Guard will be deployed here, but did say there would be an "increase" in federal officers coming.

"It's up to the President on if he believes the National Guard should be deployed to any situation to any city across our country," Noem said at the press conference. "But we do have an increase of federal officers that will be coming. As you know, we had a big bill passed through Congress that allocated 10,000 new ICE officers across the country."

Noem said Minnesota will see "dozens" of new agents and federal officers.

Trump Administration and Minnesota

Earlier this month, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz raised the possibility of the Trump Administration deploying federal troops to Minnesota, like the administration has in Chicago.

"I think it makes — it would be logical for them to come here. We fall into exactly what it looks like they’re trying to target — blue cities in places that he wants to make an impact. You can certainly chill voting in states like Minnesota if you target Minneapolis and St. Paul," Walz said at an event with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker hosted by the Star Tribune.

Walz said his administration has been preparing for the possibility of troop deployments in Minnesota since last year.

Immigration crackdowns nationwide

The Trump Administration deployed National Guard members to Illinois earlier this month as the administration ramped up immigration enforcement in Chicago. President Trump has also repeatedly criticized Chicago and asserted that crime in that city is out of control.

Trump was also set to deploy federal agents to San Francisco this week to quell crime, but backed off this plan after talking to the mayor.

Minneapolis and St. Paul's mayors respond to Noem's visit

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, along with city leaders, recorded a message on the city's stance on immigration, ahead of the press conference with Noem.

The message can be watched in full above, but Frey stated the city is committed to upholding its Separation Ordinance, which ensures that city employees, including police and firefighters, are not allowed to participate in civil immigration enforcement.

"Minneapolis doesn’t flinch when it comes to our values," said Frey. "We stand with our immigrant neighbors — not just in words, but in the laws we’ve passed, the policies we enforce, and the way we show up for each other every day."

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter shared the following statement regarding Noem's presence in the Twin Cities:

"We're aware federal employees, including ICE and border patrol agents, are converging in the Twin Cities ahead of Kristi Noem's speech today in Minneapolis. Though we aren't aware of planned enforcement activity, I understand and share concerns about what this could signal.

"Remember you have rights. We encourage everyone to review the following information for what to do if you are stopped by federal law enforcement, how to safely and legally document proceedings in progress, and who to call for legal assistance.

"As a reminder, Saint Paul police officers will always identify themselves. They wear clearly marked SPPD uniforms, display their badges, and, when relevant, produce a warrant. Our officers will help de-escalate situations when possible. And they do not wear face coverings."