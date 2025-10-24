Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to speak on 'immigration enforcement' in Twin Cities

The Brief Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will speak about immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities during a press conference on Friday. This comes as the Trump Administration is considering sending the National Guard into more cities. Watch the press conference live in the player at the top of the page. It is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.



Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will hold a press conference in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon to discuss immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities.

Meanwhile, the People's Action Coaliton Against Trump is p

What we know:

According to a press release, Noem will discuss "ICE operations and update on the Trump Administration's immigration enforcement operations in the Twin Cities."

The press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. You can watch it live in the player at the top of the page.

Meanwhile, the People's Action Coalition Against Trump will hold a press conference at noon on Friday to counter Noem's reported visit on Friday afternoon. The organization also plans to hold a rally and march, called No Trump No Troops at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.

Trump Administration and Minnesota

Local perspective:

Earlier this month, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz raised the possibility of the Trump Administration deploying federal troops to Minnesota, like the administration has in Chicago.

"I think it makes – it would be logical for them to come here. We fall into exactly what it looks like they’re trying to target – blue cities in places that he wants to make an impact. You can certainly chill voting in states like Minnesota if you target Minneapolis and St. Paul," Walz said at an event with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker hosted by the Star Tribune.

Walz said his administration has been preparing for the possibility of troop deployments in Minnesota since last year.

Immigration crackdowns nationwide

Dig deeper:

The Trump Administration deployed National Guard members to Illinois earlier this month as the administration ramped up immigration enforcement in Chicago. President Trump has also repeatedly criticized Chicago and asserted that crime in that city is out of control.

READ MORE: Newsom warns Californians after Trump backs off Bay Area immigration surge

Trump was also set to deploy federal agents to San Francisco this week to quell crime, but backed off this plan after talking to the mayor.