No curfew for Brooklyn Center as Daunte Wright shooting protests continue

No curfew will be in place in Brooklyn Center as protests continue for a sixth consecutive night following the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright.

"We have decided to take a different approach, the curfew will be lifted in Brooklyn Center for tonight," said Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott in a statement. "With neighboring residents and businesses in mind, we continue to ask those wishing to participate in peaceful protests and demonstrations, to do so safely."

For much of the week, the city has issued an evening curfew in response to the protests.

Wright, 20, was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer on Sunday during a traffic stop. The officer resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The 10K Foundation, a social justice group created after the death of George Floyd, is among the groups Friday night organizing the rally. Other community leaders have encouraged protesters to attend wearing a bathrobe to show support for a nearby resident who was arrested at the protests while wearing her bathrobe.

Thursday evening, law enforcement appeared to change their response strategy. Officials set up a second line of fencing between the protesters and the police department. Officers also stood farther back from the barricades, a more laid-back approach compared to confrontations earlier in the week.

While some of the rallies this week have been peaceful, at times the demonstrations have turned violent, leading to clashes with law enforcement and also looting of stores. Officers have used chemical irritants and flash bangs on protesters.

In a letter, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson called out the City of Brooklyn Center for creating "significant confusion" regarding mutual aid response amid the ongoing unrest. The city council passed a resolution to ban the use of some crowd control tactics, such as tear gas, which the mayor supported. However, the sheriff says the resolution does not apply to the joint law enforcement operation responding to the protests.

Thursday night, Brooklyn Center Acting City Manager Reggie Edwards announced the city will be contracting with an organization to provide community interveners to help diffuse tension at the rallies.