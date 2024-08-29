MN State Sen. Nicole Mitchell pleads not guilty to burglary charge

The Brief Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell, who represents Woodbury, pleaded not guilty after being charged with one count of burglary after she was arrested inside her stepmother's Detroit Lakes home back in April. Mitchell pleaded not guilty and attributed the incident to her stepmother's "Alzheimer's and associated paranoia" in a statement posted shortly after her arrest. Both DFL and GOP lawmakers in Minnesota have called for her resignation.



The Minnesota State senator who was arrested in April on a burglary charge pleaded not guilty in Becker County Court on Wednesday.

Not guilty plea

Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge after she was arrested and accused of breaking into her stepmother's home. She entered the guilty plea as part of a stipulation, which says she did not steal a laptop from the home.

"The state may not argue that the defendant stole the laptop from the residence in question as part of any theory of burglary," court documents state.

What we know

The criminal complaint states Detroit Lakes police responded to a reported burglary at a home around 4:45 a.m. on April 22. Police then found Mitchell in the home's basement dressed in all black. Officers say they also found a flashlight covered with a black sock nearby.

Mitchell reportedly told investigators she was "just trying to get some of my dad's things" and added "clearly, I'm not good at this."

The complaint states Mitchell explained to police that her father had just died and she wanted sentimental items her stepmother refused to give to her. Mitchell said those include her father's ashes, pictures, clothes and other sentimental items.

Sen. Mitchell's response

Nicole Mitchells booking photo (left) and her official Minnesota Senate portrait (right). (Supplied)

Mitchell shared a Facebook post shortly after the incident in which she denied she had entered the home to steal anything.

The post reads:

"Like so many families, mine is dealing with the pain of watching a loved one decline due to Alzheimer's and associated paranoia.

"Over the weekend, I learned of medical information which caused me grave concern and prompted me to check on that family member. I entered a home I have come and gone from countless times in the past 20 years, where my son even once had his own room.

"Unfortunately, I startled this close relative, exacerbating paranoia, and I was accused of stealing, which I absolutely deny.

"Thank you to all my friends (and colleagues of both parties) for the kind words of support and for trusting my character even before I had a chance to respond.

"This has been a true tragedy for our family and my hope is it can return to being a private matter."

What comes next

A future court date has not been set as of Thursday afternoon.