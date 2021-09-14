Nicholas, now tropical storm, could cause 'life-threatening' flash floods

Nicholas weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall as a hurricane along the Texas coast early Tuesday, knocking out power to thousands of people as forecasters warned torrential rainfall could cause "life-threatening" flash floods across the deep south.

Nicholas was the 14th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. It touched down on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula and was about 15 miles south-southwest of Houston, Texas, with maximum winds of 60 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm briefly reached hurricane status overnight and continued hammering the coasts of Texas and Louisiana with heavy rainfall, strong winds and battering surf. Galveston saw nearly 14 inches of rain from Nicholas while Houston reported more than 6 inches of rain.

The storm also dumped several inches of rain over part of Louisiana already saturated from Hurricane Ida with nowhere for the extra water to go. Nicholas, expected to weaken into a tropical depression by Wednesday, could dump up to 20 inches of rain in central and southern parts of the state.

"Even as the storm returns to tropical storm status this morning, life threatening flash and urban flooding remains possible from far eastern Texas to the central Gulf Coast," the National Weather Service said.

The storm was moving north-northeast at 8 mph and the center of Nicholas was expected to move slowly over southeastern Texas on Tuesday and over southwestern Louisiana on Wednesday.

GALVESTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 13: A car speeds through a flooded street ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas on September 13, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Nearly all of Texas’ coastline was under a tropical storm warning that included potential flash floods and urban flooding. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said authorities placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the coast.

In Houston, officials worried that heavy rain expected to arrive by Tuesday could inundate streets and flood homes. Authorities deployed high-water rescue vehicles throughout the city and erected barricades at more than 40 locations that tend to flood, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

"This city is very resilient. We know what we need to do. We know about preparing," said Turner, referencing four major flood events that have hit the Houston area in recent years, including devastating damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

More than 450,000 customers were without power in Houston as the storm rolls through the area, as of Tuesday morning.

Numerous school districts along the Texas Gulf Coast canceled classes Monday because of the incoming storm. The Houston school district, the state’s largest, as well as others, announced that classes would be canceled on Tuesday. The weather threat also closed multiple COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in the Houston and Corpus Christi areas and forced the cancellation of a Harry Styles concert scheduled for Monday evening in Houston.

The NHC said a tornado or two is possible Tuesday day into the evening along the upper Texas Coast and southern Louisiana.

"Listen to local weather alerts and heed local advisories about the right and safe thing to do, and you’ll make it through this storm just like you’ve had many other storms," Abbott said during a news conference in Houston.

Nicholas brought rain to the same area of Texas that was hit hard by Harvey. That storm made landfall in the middle Texas coast then stalled for four days, dropping more than 60 inches of rain in parts of southeast Texas. Harvey was blamed for at least 68 deaths, including 36 in the Houston area.

After Harvey, voters approved the issuance of $2.5 billion in bonds to fund flood-control projects, including the widening of bayous. The 181 projects designed to mitigate damage from future storms are at different stages of completion.

But University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said he expects that Nicholas "will be magnitudes less than Harvey in every regard."

The worry with Nicholas will be how slowly it moves. Storms are moving slower in recent decades, and Nicholas could get stuck between two other weather systems, said hurricane researcher Jim Kossin of The Climate Service.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Sunday night, ahead of the storm’s arrival in a state still recovering from Hurricane Ida and last year’s Hurricane Laura and historic flooding.

"The most severe threat to Louisiana is in the southwest portion of the state, where recovery from Hurricane Laura and the May flooding is ongoing," Edwards said.

The storm was expected to bring the heaviest rainfall west of where Ida slammed into Louisiana two weeks ago. Across Louisiana, about 93,000 customers remained without power Tuesday morning, according to the utility tracking site poweroutage.us.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.