New Brighton man faces lengthy prison sentence in deadly road rage encounter

The Brief Dhaha Hassan shot and killed Randy Burris during a November 2023 road rage incident in Minneapolis. Hassan was armed with a ghost gun and opened fire during a confrontation along West River Parkway. Hassan claimed self-defense, arguing the shooting was justified when Burris physically assaulted him. A jury found Hassan guilty of second-degree unintentional murder following an October trial.



A New Brighton man found guilty of murder during a deadly road rage encounter is likely headed to prison when he is sentenced on Thursday.

Dhaha Hassan shot and killed Randy Burris along West River Parkway in Minneapolis last year. Hassan claimed self-defense, arguing the shooting was justified. But a Hennepin County jury did not buy his story, convicting him on multiple counts including second-degree unintentional murder.

What happened?

The deadly confrontation unfolded late at night on November 18, 2023 near West River Parkway and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis. According to court filings and witness testimony, Hassan had been smoking pot and was driving alone in his car, the wrong way down a narrow one-way stretch of parkway.

Randy Burris was in a vehicle with a couple other people heading in the proper direction. Hassan backed up as far as he thought he could go and stopped. That is when the altercation unfolded with a war of words escalating at Hassan’s vehicle. Hassan claimed, Burris reached into his car and physically assaulted him.

That is when Hassan says, he opened fire. Hassan immediately called 911 to report the shooting and remained on scene until police arrived. Police body camera footage captured a dying Burris identifying Hassan as the shooter.

Trial

Hassan went on trial in October and testified in his own defense, blaming Burris for escalating the roadside confrontation. After less than six hours of deliberations, the jury found Hassan guilty on a lesser count of unintentional second-degree murder as well as illegal possession of a ghost gun – the murder weapon was a homemade polymer firearm that did not contain a serial number.

The trial was unique as it was the first trial under new court rules allowing for cameras in the courtroom.

Sentencing

Prosecutors are seeking an enhanced sentence, arguing the unarmed Burris was particularly vulnerable as he was wearing a neck brace from a prior injury when he was killed. They are asking Hennepin County District Court Judge Amber Brennan to sentence Hassan to 18+ years in prison.

Defense Attorney Jessica Rugani is seeking far less, arguing despite the jury’s findings, Burris was the aggressor. Judge Brennan is expected to issue her sentence at a Thursday afternoon hearing.

FOX 9 will once again have a camera in the courtroom for the hearing.