Neighbors speak out on dangerous Minneapolis encampment

People living in south Minneapolis are on edge this month, because of a homeless encampment slowly moving across town.

"I’m in a constant state of stress," neighbor Seth Nesting told FOX 9. "I haven’t been able to relax or enjoy myself at home. Yesterday I didn’t eat dinner."

What's happening?

For about two weeks, neighbors say close to 50 people made a home of a vacant lot on 3rd Avenue South.

"I mean it was just like they were terrorizing the neighborhood," landowner Arne Johansson said. "What if this was your house? If this was your home? They wouldn’t want to people on their land doing all that illegal activity."

Johansson owns the vacant lot and says it was turned into a hotspot for drug use and sales.

In their home across the street, Odalis Cutesta says a bullet from the encampment passed through their family room, as her family watched a movie.

"We were all just super scared. We got up and we found a hole right there, and we also found a bullet that went through my room and ended up on top of my door," Odalis told FOX 9.

Deadly shooting

Then, on Monday, the situation took a tragic turn. Authorities say 33-year-old JaBraun Garron Hole was shot dead after a large fight.

"Why did the city allow that to happen? It took two weeks for them to do anything about it and they waited until somebody got killed," Johansson said on Wednesday.

What leaders are saying

Ward 8 council member Andrea Jenkins has sent this email to her residents:

Dear Neighbors in Central Neighborhood,

As I am sure, many of you are aware there was a tragic and unfortunate murder at the 3305 3rd Avenue encampment last night. A 33-year-old man died as a result of an argument that ended in gun violence. Any loss of human life in these circumstances is horrible and unnecessary. The shooting resulted in the encampment being cleared out and it appears that the group has now shifted to 31st and 4th Avenue.

I want to first acknowledge how traumatizing and disturbing these encampments are. It disrupts daily living for families. The loud voices and gunshots keep folks awake at night and the constant traffic during the day makes it difficult to go to work, school, doctor’s appointments, etc. For that, I am truly sorry that you all are experiencing this.

Please know that I am continuing to work with staff and other entities to address the immediate concerns as well developing strategies to address the issue humanely, constructively, and sustainably. I receive a lot of messages saying that the City is wrong for closing the encampments. I respect those opinions, but it would be more helpful to share suggestions for solutions. One suggestion that came forth from our gathering at the Fifth Precinct yesterday was to develop a think tank. I will work to organize this. If anyone is interested in being involved, please contact the Ward 8 Office.

Love,