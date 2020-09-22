National Voter Registration Day: How to check your registration, register to vote in Minnesota

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and, with six weeks to go until Election Day, election officials want to make sure everyone is ready to cast their ballot.

Early voting has already begun in Minnesota, but whether you are voting by mail or in person, you need to be registered to vote.

Election officials stress it is important to make sure you are registered at your current address. You can check your voter registration at mnvotes.org.

Voters are able to pre-register until Oct. 13. In Minnesota, you can also register at your polling place on Election Day.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO VOTE IN MINNESOTA?

Anyone who is a U.S. citizen, will be at least 18 years old on Election Day, has been a resident of Minnesota for 20 days and is finished with all parts of any felony sentence can vote.

HOW DO I REGISTER TO VOTE?

You have three options to register to vote: online, by paper or on Election Day.

Register Online: You can register to vote online at mnvotes.org. You will need your Minnesota driver’s license or Minnesota identification card number, or the last four numbers of your Social Security number.

Register on paper: You can download and print a voter registration application from mnvotes.org. Applications can be mailed or dropped off to either your county election office or to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office at:

Secretary of State

60 Empire Dr.

Suite 100

Saint Paul, MN 55103

Register on Election Day: You can register or update your registration when you vote, whether that is at your polling place on Election Day or at an early voting location. You will need proof of residence to register.

WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING TO REGISTER TO VOTE ON ELECTION DAY?

To register at your polling place on Election Day (or at an early voting location), you need to one bring of the following for proof of residence:

ID with current name and address

Valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID; or a receipt for any of these

Tribal ID with name, address, photo and signature

Photo ID and a document with current name and address

Approved photo IDs (the ID can be expired):

Driver's license, state ID or learner’s permit issued by any state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military or Veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID

AND

Approved documents with current name and address (can be shown on electronic device):

Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for: Phone, TV or internet Solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water Banking or credit card Rent or mortgage

Phone, TV or internet

Solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water

Banking or credit card

Rent or mortgage

Residential lease or rent agreement valid through Election Day

Current student fee statement

Registered voter who can confirm your address

A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address. This is known as 'vouching.' A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters.

A full list of proof of residence options you can bring to your polling place to register to vote can be found at mnvotes.org.