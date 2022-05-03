Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
12
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:54PM
Weather
FOX 9
Flooding in Neche, ND article

Flooding in Neche, ND (Supplied)

CAVALIER, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota National Guard is helping to stabilize a dam in Cavalier County that is in danger of breaking and causing even worse flooding in the area.

Gov. Doug Burgum, at the request of the Pembina County Emergency Management officials, authorized the National Guard to send two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to place sandbags weighing 1 ton to help stop the Bourbanis dam from failing.

Flooding in Neche, ND

Photos from Samuel Fredrickson show the flooding in Neche, ND. (Supplied)

The Cavalier County Sheriff's Department says Highway 5 east of Langdon from Highways 1 to 32 in Pembina County is closed until further notice.

The National Weather Service continued a flood warning Tuesday for parts of northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. 
 