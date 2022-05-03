National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing

article

The North Dakota National Guard is helping to stabilize a dam in Cavalier County that is in danger of breaking and causing even worse flooding in the area.

Gov. Doug Burgum, at the request of the Pembina County Emergency Management officials, authorized the National Guard to send two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to place sandbags weighing 1 ton to help stop the Bourbanis dam from failing.

Photos from Samuel Fredrickson show the flooding in Neche, ND. (Supplied)

The Cavalier County Sheriff's Department says Highway 5 east of Langdon from Highways 1 to 32 in Pembina County is closed until further notice.

The National Weather Service continued a flood warning Tuesday for parts of northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

