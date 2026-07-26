Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 61 crash in Cottage Grove
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. - A crash on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove left a motorcyclist dead on Sunday morning.
Deadly crash in Cottage Grove
What we know:
Minnesota State Patrol responded around 9 a.m. to a crash on Highway 61 towards Highway 95.
Troopers say a 28-year-old man from Hastings was riding a 2024 Aprilia RSV4 on Highway 61 towards the exit to northbound 95.
At the same time, a Honda Passport was headed south on Highway 95, approaching the semaphore. Troopers say the motorcyclist "separated, and the driver made contact with the Honda."
The other side:
The driver of the Honda, a 62-year-old Woodbury man, was not hurt.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet identified the motorcyclist. His name is expected to be released on Monday.