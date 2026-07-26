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Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 61 crash in Cottage Grove

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9
Cottage Grove
Published July 26, 2026 5:35 PM CDT
Published July 26, 2026 5:35 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A motorcyclist from Hastings died following a crash in Cottage Grove on Sunday.
    • Emergency responders arrived at the scene around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 95.
    • The victim's identity has not yet been released.

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. - A crash on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove left a motorcyclist dead on Sunday morning.

Deadly crash in Cottage Grove

What we know:

Minnesota State Patrol responded around 9 a.m. to a crash on Highway 61 towards Highway 95.

Troopers say a 28-year-old man from Hastings was riding a 2024 Aprilia RSV4 on Highway 61 towards the exit to northbound 95.

At the same time, a Honda Passport was headed south on Highway 95, approaching the semaphore. Troopers say the motorcyclist "separated, and the driver made contact with the Honda."

The other side:

The driver of the Honda, a 62-year-old Woodbury man, was not hurt.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the motorcyclist. His name is expected to be released on Monday.

Cottage Grove