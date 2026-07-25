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Minnesota weather: Hot and sticky Saturday with storm chances Sunday evening

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9
Weather
Published July 25, 2026 8:20 AM CDT
Published July 25, 2026 8:20 AM CDT
MN weather: Hot and humid Saturday, chance for storms late Sunday
MN weather: Hot and humid Saturday, chance for storms late Sunday

MN weather: Hot and humid Saturday, chance for storms late Sunday

The weekend is off to a hot and muggy start. FOX 9's Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast. 

The Brief

    • Extreme heat and humidity is expected across the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota starting Saturday afternoon.
    • Temperatures are expected to feel like 100 to 104 degrees through Sunday.
    • A chance for storms arrives late Sunday night as a cold front moves in.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be a hot and sticky weekend across the Twin Cities metro as heat and humidity ramp up and weather warnings take effect. 

Hot and humid Saturday ahead 

Local perspective:

Dew points will stay high through Saturday and Sunday, making it feel especially muggy. 

Temperatures in the Twin Cities are expected to reach 94 degrees Saturday, with the heat index making it feel even hotter — up to 96 degrees on Saturday and 104 degrees on Sunday.

Clouds will clear out by midday Saturday, leading to a mostly sunny and quiet afternoon with only a very small chance of an isolated thunderstorm. 

Winds will be light, around five to 10 miles per hour, making it a good day to cool off at the lake or stay inside with the air conditioning. 

Extreme heat warnings will be in effect starting Saturday afternoon for the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, highlighted in pink on weather maps.

Surrounding areas are under a heat advisory, and the National Weather Service may upgrade some advisories to warnings if conditions worsen.

The heat is expected to last into the evening, with temperatures still near 90 degrees by 8 p.m. 

Future forecast

What's next:

Sunday will start sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the day. 

There is a chance for storms later on Sunday, with a better shot for scattered showers and storms Sunday night as a cold front moves through.

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

WeatherWeather Forecast