Edina shooting: Yancey Park lot closed, camera added after Wednesday night gunfire

The Brief Edina police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, July 22, at Yancey Park. The parking lot at Yancey Park is closed and a mobile camera has been installed as police seek information. City officials urge anyone with details about the shooting to contact Edina police.



A shooting at Yancey Park on Wednesday, July 22, has left the Edina community shaken and city officials urging residents to share any information that could help investigators.

Yancey Park shooting

What we know:

The Edina Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired at Yancey Park just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police say nobody was hurt, and no arrests were made.

Edina police are actively investigating the shooting with help from regional partners. Police have closed the Yancey Park parking lot at 5520 Hansen Road for Thursday night, and placed a mobile camera in the area. In a statement on its website, city officials said, "Any incident involving gunfire in our community is unacceptable, and we recognize that it has left many people feeling unsettled."

The city is asking anyone with information about the shooting to email EdinaPoliceTips@EdinaMN.gov. Because the investigation is ongoing, officials say they are limited in what they can share at this time. Throughout the summer, city officials have noticed large groups of young people gathering in parks across Edina and the metro area. While the parks are open to all ages, these gatherings have raised concerns for some residents and park users.

Community partnerships and youth engagement initiatives

Why you should care:

The Edina Police Department has been working with its Joint Community Police Partnership liaison from Hennepin County, Somali community leaders and families to build relationships and address community concerns. The city highlighted efforts like a greater police presence at Centennial Lakes Park, and a new soccer program designed to give teens a safe, structured way to connect and stay active.

"We remain committed to working alongside community leaders, residents and our regional public safety partners to help keep our community safe and welcoming for everyone," city officials said.

What you can do:

Officials continue to encourage anyone who witnessed the July 22 shooting or who has information that could help the investigation to come forward. Public safety remains the city's highest priority, and leaders say they will keep evaluating their response as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Details about what led up to the shooting, the people involved or any injuries have not been released. The city says more information will be shared as the investigation moves forward.