MN wildfires: Some evacuation zones being lifted as crews make progress

The Brief The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is lifting many wildfire evacuation zones in northern Minnesota starting Sunday evening as firefighting crews make progress. At 7 p.m. Sunday, all zones currently in "go" status will shift to "set" status, with three exceptions. Zones 100, 200, and 201 will remain in "go" status for the time being.



Many evacuation orders in northern Minnesota are being lifted starting Sunday night as crews make progress in the battle against burning wildfires.

Evacuations being lifted

What we know:

Starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, all zones currently in "go" status will be switched to "set" status except for the following areas:

Zone 100 along the Echo Trail will remain in "go" evacuation status as crews continue cleanup in the area. Crews are still working to clear burned trees that pose a safety risk of failing.

Zones 200 and 201 along the Cloquet Line will remain in "go" evacuation status due to continued risk from the Camp Fire.

Once under "set" status, property owners will be able to return to their homes and properties. Anyone along the Echo Trail should be aware that the trail is still closed in Zone 100 between Forest Road 200 and just west of the Moose Loop Western Entrance. The sheriff's office says the trail will close daily between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. to protect firefighters.

BWCA zones being lifted

Big picture view:

Evacuation zones are also being lifted in the Boundary Water Canoe Area as the Little Knife Fire comes under containment.

The Cook County Sheriff says the BWCA East district "go" will be removed and the BWCA West at "go" will be updated to match the Forest Service guidance, which leaves it open for day trips. Those changes take effect starting on Monday.

The sheriff will also remove the "ready" zones in Gunflint Districts 2, 3, and 4. Those changes also take effect starting on Monday.

Lake County zones being lifted

Local perspective:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is also lifting evacuations in the Fernberg Corridor and surrounding Lake County areas.

The sheriff says most Lake County areas under "go" status will be downgraded to "set" at 7 p.m. on Sunday. One area will remain in "go" status and that's the zone near the Camp Fire.

Areas under "set" will also be downgraded to "ready" starting at 7 p.m.

A road closure will be in place at the Cedar Lake Boat Access. No traffic will be allowed beyond that point.

Warning for homeowners

The other side:

Anyone who returns should be prepared for the potential for a return to "go" status. Officials warn zones that are in set status mean that conditions can change quickly, and an evacuation could be ordered on short notice.

Deputies also warn homeowners not to touch any hoses, sprinklers, water tanks, or other firefighting equipment that has been set up.

What you can do:

For a map of St. Louis County evacuation zones and to look up your address, you can click here.