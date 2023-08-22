Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

MSP Airport's dog is in final 4 of TSA's Cutest Canine contest

By Leyden Streed
Published 
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
FOX 9
article

The dogs in the finals for the Cutest TSA Canine contest.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The National TSA Cutest Canine contest has reached its final four, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's very own Zita.

Zita is a loving German short-haired pointer who works hard sniffing for explosives at the airport. Her description on the TSA Instagram says, "On her days off, you’ll find her at the park, chasing squirrels, or at home taking a nap."

Zita has some big paws to fill, considering last year’s Cutest Canine winner was the fan favorite Eebbers, also from the MSP Airport. Eebers was an 11-year-old Vizsla-Labrador mix who won hearts around the country in 2022.

The contest that highlights the important work these adorable pups do will be announcing the final two contestants on Aug. 24, with voting open Aug. 21-22. The official winner results coming out on Aug. 28. 

To vote for Zita you can go to the TSA Instagram and vote on their Instagram stories.