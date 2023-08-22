MSP Airport's dog is in final 4 of TSA's Cutest Canine contest

article

The National TSA Cutest Canine contest has reached its final four, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's very own Zita.

Zita is a loving German short-haired pointer who works hard sniffing for explosives at the airport. Her description on the TSA Instagram says, "On her days off, you’ll find her at the park, chasing squirrels, or at home taking a nap."

Zita has some big paws to fill, considering last year’s Cutest Canine winner was the fan favorite Eebbers, also from the MSP Airport. Eebers was an 11-year-old Vizsla-Labrador mix who won hearts around the country in 2022.

The contest that highlights the important work these adorable pups do will be announcing the final two contestants on Aug. 24, with voting open Aug. 21-22. The official winner results coming out on Aug. 28.

To vote for Zita you can go to the TSA Instagram and vote on their Instagram stories.