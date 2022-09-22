MSP Airport ranked best in North America for passenger satisfaction

article

The Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport ranked first in passenger satisfaction for North American airports of its size, according to J.D. Power’s study.

The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released Wednesday ranks MSP in first place among the mega airports in the U.S. and Canada, with a score of 800 out of 1,000.

The study is based on 26,529 surveys collected from U.S. or Canadian residents who passed through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport between August 2021 through July 2022. Airports were ranked on traveler’s satisfaction in six categories including terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.

Top mega airports, 33 million or more passengers per year, and their scores

MSP – 800 San Francisco International Airport – 796 Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport & John F. Kennedy International Airport – 791 Harry Reid International airport – 790 Orlando International Airport - 786

However, several large airports, with 10 to 32.9 million passengers per year, all beat MSP’s overall score.

Top large airports

Tampa International Airport – 846 John Wayne Airport, Orange County – 826 Dallas Love Field - 825 Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport & Raleigh-Durham International Airport – 813 Salt Lake City International Airport: 804

The study says air travelers' overall satisfaction is down 25 points in 2022 compared to the year before when it was at an all-time high. Passenger volumes were a fraction of normal travel in 2021 due to the pandemic. Now, passengers encounter fewer flights, crowded terminals and higher food costs, the study states.