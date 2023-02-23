Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Dodge County, East Otter Tail County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Wadena County, Washington County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

MSP Airport flight cancellations top 200 so far Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:15AM
Weather
FOX 9

Hundreds of flights canceled at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After hundreds of cancellations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday, another 200 flights have already been canceled on Thursday morning.

According to MSP Airport's website, as of 7:15 a.m., 238 flights have been canceled, eight have been delayed and zero have been diverted. 

The airport says it typically flies 741 commercial flights a day, plus cargo flights. 

Airlines began issuing travel vouchers prior to the long-duration storm.

MSP Airport empty during Minnesota snowstorm

A look inside a very empty, very quiet MSP Airport during a snowstorm set to dump a heavy overnight snowfall in Minneapolis.