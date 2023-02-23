MSP Airport flight cancellations top 200 so far Thursday

After hundreds of cancellations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday, another 200 flights have already been canceled on Thursday morning.

According to MSP Airport's website, as of 7:15 a.m., 238 flights have been canceled, eight have been delayed and zero have been diverted.

The airport says it typically flies 741 commercial flights a day, plus cargo flights.

Airlines began issuing travel vouchers prior to the long-duration storm.