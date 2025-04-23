Mpls violence interrupters fighting new contract mandates

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council recently signed off on five annual contracts for violence interrupter organizations. The contracts, totaling more than $3.4 million in funding, were set to begin on April 1. So far, the contracts are unsigned, and several organizations are pushing back on proposed city requirements.



As Minneapolis lays out its summer public safety plans, the city’s violence interrupter groups are challenging new requirements in their proposed contracts.

The nonprofit organizations typically patrol high-crime corridors, doing community outreach while keeping the peace.

City Hall is still trying to work out new contracts with the organizations following a lawsuit settlement and calls for enhanced oversight.

But with no new contracts, the violence interrupters are off the streets.

What we know:

The Minneapolis City Council recently signed off on annual contracts with five violence interrupter organizations.

The contracts totaling more than $3.4M in funding for Restoration Inc., T.O.U.C.H Outreach, Sabathani Community Center, Mad Dads of Minneapolis and A Mother’s Love Initiative were set to begin April 1.

So far, the contracts are unsigned, and several organizations have pushed back on proposed city requirements.

What they're saying:

Moe Abdul-Ahad is Founder and Executive Director of T.O.U.C.H. His team of unarmed violence interrupters, in their black and yellow outerwear, typically walk East Lake Street, addressing issues and keeping the peace. But that is not happening right now. T.O.U.C.H is one of several nonprofits attempting to negotiate with Minneapolis on new contracts to continue providing violence interruption services in troubled corridors of the city.

Abdul-Ahad told the FOX 9 Investigators he has serious concerns about some of the requirements city staff are implementing during this contract cycle, including background checks, drug testing and shrinking the size of his street outreach teams.

"You are going into a partnership with a nonprofit organization," said Abdul-Ahad. "You know, it's like we need the flexibility to be able do what is best for our organization."

Abdul-Ahad’s last contract expired at the end of March. He isn’t sure T.O.U.C.H can afford the changes he believes the city is mandating within his $708,400 annual contract that comes with a two-year option to extend.

Said Abdul-Ahad, "Some of the things that they are requiring for us to have, there is supposed to be a partnership. It doesn't feel like a partnership, it feels more contractual. And I am going to go even further than that, it feels punitive with the process."

The backstory:

Minneapolis’ Neighborhood Safety Department and the violence prevention organizations doing the work on the streets of Minneapolis have been under growing scrutiny because of lawsuits, allegations of mismanagement and heated arguments at city hall. Multiple city council members said they have no confidence in the Neighborhood Safety Department to oversee and administer the work.

City leaders have promised to enhance the bidding and contracting protocols in funding its violence prevention initiatives that go beyond traditional policing.

A Minneapolis spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the violence interrupter groups are currently working on completing new requirements – including hiring, background checks and drug screening before the final paperwork can go out.

Dig deeper:

Northside City Council member LaTrisha Vetaw supports the city’s efforts to bring more accountability to the violence prevention programs, explaining she wants to see a more professional and full-time approach including proper training, insurance offerings and fair pay for workers out in the community.

"This work has been done for five years a certain kind of way, transitions are hard for people," explained Vetaw. "We have to straighten these things out. People have called for more transparency in what the violence interrupters are doing, what methods they're using, how the city uses and pays violence interrupters.

What's next:

It is not clear what the timeline on negotiations is right now. Sources have said the sides have an important meeting scheduled for Monday to try to work out their differences.

But for now, the violence interrupters are off the streets as the city rolls out a robust community safety plan for the upcoming summer season.