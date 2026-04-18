Fatal Minneapolis crash sentencing: Teniki Steward sentenced to more than 12 years

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The Brief A woman was sentenced for her role in a December 2024 Minneapolis crash that left two women dead and injured two others. Prosecutors say Teniki Steward crashed into a bus shelter and an SUV after speeding through a red light. Steward was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years and is required to serve at least two-thirds of her sentence in prison.



A Minneapolis woman was sentenced for her role in a deadly crash that killed two women and injured two other people in December 2024.

READ MORE: Minneapolis woman charged in fatal high-speed crash faces additional charges

Woman sentenced in fatal Minneapolis crash

Big picture view:

Prosecutors say Teniki Steward drove a Buick Enclave into a bus shelter and a Ford Explorer after speeding through a red light.

Both of the women in the Ford Explorer died in the crash. They were identified as 53-year-old Ester Jean Fulks and 57-year-old Rose Elaine Reece.

During the crash, the Ford Explorer went off the road, injuring a 17-year-old boy who was waiting for a school bus.

The passenger in Steward's vehicle also suffered injuries.

Minneapolis police said that Steward was also injured in the crash.

Steward pleaded guilty to multiple murder charges.

What they're saying:

During the sentencing, the daughter of one of the victims had a statement read on her behalf:

"There's nothing that can truly prepare you for the moment your entire world is taken from you. Losing my mom has left a pain in my heart that words will never be able to explain."

What's next:

Minnesota law requires that Steward serves at least two-thirds of her sentence, a bit under eight-and-a-half years, in prison.

Fatal Emerson and 26th crash

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, through surveillance videos from the scene of the crash and witnesses, investigators learned that Steward, driving the Buick Enclave, had been driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Emerson Avenue North.

Before the fatal crash, Steward sped through the intersection of Emerson Avenue North and Broadway Avenue North, running a red light and nearly causing a crash, the charges said.

Steward then continued to speed northbound down Emerson Avenue North, and ran another red light at 26th Avenue North, hitting the Ford Explorer, which was traveling eastbound, according to the complaint.

The Ford Explorer had been at the intersection of Emerson and 26th on a green light.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty shared the following statement:

"This was an egregious act that took Rose and Esther’s lives and injured a child waiting to go to school at a bus stop. Ms. Steward was driving at extremely dangerous speeds on city streets and narrowly avoided multiple collisions before the incident occurred. Third-degree murder charges are appropriate to hold her accountable and protect our community."