Minneapolis parks board weighs closing Minnehaha dog park over Native sacred land

The Brief The Minneapolis parks board is considering closing Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park by the end of the year. The land has deep cultural and burial significance for Native Americans, which is driving the closure discussion. Many dog lovers support restoration but say losing the park would be painful.



A beloved Minneapolis dog park may soon close as city leaders weigh its future against its sacred history.

Minnehaha dog park’s future in question as closure looms

What we know:

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board is considering a resolution to close Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park by the end of the year. The park, which opened in 1992, has become a favorite for locals and gained national recognition for its scenic river access and trails.

Dog owners like Eileen Grace say the park is special for both pets and people.

"This is Maddie, she really enjoys this dog park. She's been coming here for about 10 years," Grace told FOX 9 on Tuesday.

The land’s history stretches back 13,000 years, with Dakota and other Native communities having deep connections to the area.

Jennifer Rankin, director of archaeology at the Minnesota Historical Society, said, "Anybody who's walked those parcels knows that there's foundations out there."

The park covers 6.6 acres near Fort Snelling, and cultural and burial artifacts are likely present throughout the site.

The other side:

For many Native Americans, the land is sacred and not suitable for dogs.

"We don't necessarily allow dogs at our ceremonies," said Juanita Corbine Espinosa, a Dakota and Ojibwe advocate. "And the reason, I would have to tell you, that is that it's important to understand that relationship that dogs have to the stratosphere of sorts. They play a big role in how we look at, like they're tattletales."

Dan Engelhart, Minneapolis parks commissioner, added, "We don't bring off-leash dogs to do their number one or two, or jump on people at cemeteries and sacred places."

Last month, most of the parks board supported closing the park, anticipating strong reactions from the community.

"People are going to be in their feelings in less than healthy ways about this," said Engelhart.

Many dog owners, while sad to lose the park, said they understand the reasons behind the possible closure.

"I'm all for restoration. It would be painful, but I'd be okay," said Kathy Furey, who brought Phoebe on Tuesday.

The board is also asking staff to look for new sites for off-leash dog parks, but finding a place with similar features and fewer cultural concerns will be difficult.

Commissioners expect more public comment at their meeting Wednesday evening as the debate continues.