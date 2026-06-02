21-year-old killed in Carver County motorcycle crash

The Brief A 21-year-old man from Waconia died in a motorcycle crash in Carver County on Sunday, May 31. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with help from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.



Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning on County Road 51 in Carver County.

Deputies respond to fatal motorcycle crash north of Highway 212

What we know:

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived around 9 a.m. to find that a motorcycle traveling south on County Road 51 had left the road and crashed.

The lone rider, identified as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Miller from Waconia, was ejected from the motorcycle and found dead nearby, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the crash happened north of Highway 212 and that no other vehicles were involved.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgeview Ambulance, Norwood Young America Fire Department, and Minnesota State Patrol all responded or assisted at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared what led to the crash or whether other factors were involved.

No additional information about the investigation has been released at this time.