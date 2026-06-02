Driver charged in Minneapolis hit-and-run that killed veteran

The Brief A 19-year-old woman is accused of hitting and killing a man in south Minneapolis on May 15. Riniyah Allen is charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. The man who was killed was veteran Amos Ferrier, who tried to stop the group from stealing a truck.



A woman has been charged after she fatally struck a man in south Minneapolis.

Riniyah Allen, 19, faces one count of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

Fatal hit-and-run charges

What we know:

According to the charges, around 1:30 p.m. on May 15, officers responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and 53rd Avenue East.

At the scene, officers found the victim, later identified as Amos Ferrier, had been hit by a car and was stuck on the hood until he fell off, hitting his head. Ferrier died two days later in the hospital.

Court documents say that officers learned from witnesses that Ferrier was an employee at a coffee shop in the area. The car involved in the hit-and-run, a 2018 Chevrolet, dropped off a woman who entered the coffee shop.

The driver, Allen, then stopped in the vicinity of Ferrier's car, and a man got out of the car. The man got into Ferrier's car and rummaged through it, court documents said.

Ferrier and another person then ran outside, and Allen reportedly told the man to get back into the car as Ferrier ran into the middle of the street.

Allen initially drove up to Ferrier and stopped about 10 feet away, but then rapidly accelerated and hit him. He got stuck on the hood of the car, and eventually fell off, fatally hitting his head.

According to the charges, Allen then drove several blocks before stopping and dumping the contents of Ferrier's backpack stolen from his car onto the roadway.

Eventually, Allen was arrested with the other woman who was in the car.

What's next:

Allen is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. Her next court hearing is June 18.

Ferrier's impact on the community

The backstory:

Ferrier was at Every Third Saturday, the nonprofit that runs Rick’s Coffee Bar, for a graduation ceremony when he confronted Allen and her group.

Ferrier was an Army combat medic who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and was credited with saving multiple lives. He continued his service back home as the internship director for the coffee shop, helping other veterans develop job skills after leaving the military.

READ MORE: Veteran Amos Ferrier killed in attempted Minneapolis car theft, 2 arrests made

Tom McKenna, co-founder of Every Third Saturday, said, "He was full of life. You always knew when Amos was in the room."

McKenna added, "The mood is pretty upbeat. We want to reflect on his life, and still, we have to mourn."