Pleasant Lake drowning: Teen kayaker went under while fishing, authorities say

The Brief Around 8:18 p.m. on June 1, deputies with the Wright County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Pleasant Lake in Corinna Township for a possible drowning in the lake. The victim has since been identified as Cameron Mertens, 18, of Watkins, Minnesota. Authorities say witnesses and evidence determined he was fishing from a kayak about 75–100 yards from a dock, when he fell out and went under. He was later located by Wright County Sheriff's Office dive team members.



Authorities in Wright County say an 18-year-old died after he went under while kayaking on Pleasant Lake north of Annandale on Monday.

Wright County kayaker death

What we know:

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says that around 8:18 p.m. on June 1, deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Lake in Corinna Township for a possible drowning in the lake.

When deputies arrived, they found an overturned kayak near the public access and dock on the north side of the lake where several people were fishing at the time of the incident.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say they learned that an 18-year-old man was fishing from a kayak about 75–100 yards from a dock when he fell out and went under.

He was later located by Wright County Sheriff's Office dive team members.

The drowning victim has been identified as Cameron Mertens, 18, of Watkins, Minnesota.