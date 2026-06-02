Minnesota State Fair 2026: CeCe Winans closes Grandstand on Labor Day
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - One of gospel music’s biggest stars will wrap up the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand series in 2026 with a special Labor Day performance.
CeCe Winans at Minnesota State Fair
What we know:
CeCe Winans, the best-selling female artist in gospel music history and winner of 18 Grammys, will perform at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, as part of her More Than This World Tour.
The show is scheduled for the State Fair’s final day, making it the last Grandstand concert of the 2026 series.
According to a press release, fans can expect an afternoon of "powerful gospel music from one of the genre’s most celebrated performers."
Dig deeper:
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 5. Reserved seating ranges from $37 to $49.25, while Party Deck tickets are available for $47 to $59.25.
Big picture view:
Here is the 2026 Grandstand lineup:
- Thursday, Aug. 27: Bonnie Raitt with Jon Cleary
- Friday, Aug. 28: Weird Al Yankovic
- Saturday, Aug. 29 Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and A Celebration of the Minneapolis Sound with Ruben Studdard, Johnny Gill, Ann Nesby and others.
- Sunday, Aug. 30: Sierra Ferrell
- Monday, Aug. 31: Tommy James & the Shondells with Herman’s Hermits
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: Rod Stewart with Richard Marx
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: AJR with Quinn XCII and Avery Cochrane
- Thursday, Sept. 3: Brad Paisley with Avery Anna
- Friday, Sept. 4: Hardy with McCoy Moore
- Saturday, Sept. 5: TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue
- Sunday, Sept. 6: Amateur Talent Show
State Fair organizers also previously announced more than 100 acts, and 900 total shows, across seven stages of free entertainment at this year's fair.