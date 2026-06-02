Minnesota State Fair 2026: CeCe Winans closes Grandstand on Labor Day

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The Brief CeCe Winans will headline the final Grandstand series show of the 2026 Minnesota State Fair. The concert is set for 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, with tickets on sale starting Friday, June 5. A list of all shows for the fair this year can be found below.



One of gospel music’s biggest stars will wrap up the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand series in 2026 with a special Labor Day performance.

CeCe Winans at Minnesota State Fair

What we know:

CeCe Winans, the best-selling female artist in gospel music history and winner of 18 Grammys, will perform at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, as part of her More Than This World Tour.

The show is scheduled for the State Fair’s final day, making it the last Grandstand concert of the 2026 series.

According to a press release, fans can expect an afternoon of "powerful gospel music from one of the genre’s most celebrated performers."

Dig deeper:

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 5. Reserved seating ranges from $37 to $49.25, while Party Deck tickets are available for $47 to $59.25.

Big picture view:

Here is the 2026 Grandstand lineup:

Thursday, Aug. 27: Bonnie Raitt with Jon Cleary

Friday, Aug. 28: Weird Al Yankovic

Saturday, Aug. 29 Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and A Celebration of the Minneapolis Sound with Ruben Studdard, Johnny Gill, Ann Nesby and others.

Sunday, Aug. 30: Sierra Ferrell

Monday, Aug. 31: Tommy James & the Shondells with Herman’s Hermits

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Rod Stewart with Richard Marx

Wednesday, Sept. 2: AJR with Quinn XCII and Avery Cochrane

Thursday, Sept. 3: Brad Paisley with Avery Anna

Friday, Sept. 4: Hardy with McCoy Moore

Saturday, Sept. 5: TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue

Sunday, Sept. 6: Amateur Talent Show

State Fair organizers also previously announced more than 100 acts, and 900 total shows, across seven stages of free entertainment at this year's fair.