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Minnesota State Fair 2026: CeCe Winans closes Grandstand on Labor Day

By
FOX 9
Minnesota State Fair
Published June 2, 2026 7:01 PM CDT
Published June 2, 2026 7:01 PM CDT
article

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 06: Singer CeCe Winans performs onstage during "Christmas Together" tour at The Fox Theatre on December 6, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Brief

    • CeCe Winans will headline the final Grandstand series show of the 2026 Minnesota State Fair.
    • The concert is set for 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, with tickets on sale starting Friday, June 5.
    • A list of all shows for the fair this year can be found below.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - One of gospel music’s biggest stars will wrap up the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand series in 2026 with a special Labor Day performance.

CeCe Winans at Minnesota State Fair

What we know:

CeCe Winans, the best-selling female artist in gospel music history and winner of 18 Grammys, will perform at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, as part of her More Than This World Tour.

The show is scheduled for the State Fair’s final day, making it the last Grandstand concert of the 2026 series.

According to a press release, fans can expect an afternoon of "powerful gospel music from one of the genre’s most celebrated performers."

A slice of the Minnesota State Fair
A slice of the Minnesota State Fair

A slice of the Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair is less than 100 days away, and folks got a taste of the fair this weekend. The Kickoff to Summer at the Fair brought back many of the favorites like pickle pizza, Sweet Martha's, deep-fried Ranch and Amish donuts. But there were also new additions including the Hunter & Jumper Horse Show at the newly renovated Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, and Second Glance Crop Art Exhibit.

Dig deeper:

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 5. Reserved seating ranges from $37 to $49.25, while Party Deck tickets are available for $47 to $59.25.

Big picture view:

Here is the 2026 Grandstand lineup:

  • Thursday, Aug. 27: Bonnie Raitt with Jon Cleary
  • Friday, Aug. 28: Weird Al Yankovic
  • Saturday, Aug. 29 Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and A Celebration of the Minneapolis Sound with Ruben Studdard, Johnny Gill, Ann Nesby and others.
  • Sunday, Aug. 30: Sierra Ferrell
  • Monday, Aug. 31: Tommy James & the Shondells with Herman’s Hermits
  • Tuesday, Sept. 1: Rod Stewart with Richard Marx
  • Wednesday, Sept. 2: AJR with Quinn XCII and Avery Cochrane
  • Thursday, Sept. 3: Brad Paisley with Avery Anna
  • Friday, Sept. 4: Hardy with McCoy Moore
  • Saturday, Sept. 5: TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue
  • Sunday, Sept. 6: Amateur Talent Show

State Fair organizers also previously announced more than 100 acts, and 900 total shows, across seven stages of free entertainment at this year's fair.

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