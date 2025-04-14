Minneapolis woman charged in fatal high-speed crash faces additional charges

article

The Brief Teniki Steward, who was charged in a fatal high-speed crash, is facing additional charges related to the December 2024 Minneapolis crash. Steward now faces two charges of third-degree murder in the crash that killed two women and injured two others.



Additional charges have been filed against a Minneapolis woman who was allegedly speeding and ran a red light, causing a collision that killed two women and injured two others.

Charges added against driver

What's new:

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Monday announced it had added two charges of third-degree murder against 38-year-old Teniki Steward for her role in the fatal crash in December 2024.

She was originally charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation.

The crash killed 53-year-old Ester Jean Fulks and 57-year-old Rose Elaine Reece. A 17-year-old boy who was waiting for a school bus also suffered severe injuries.

"This was an egregious act that took Rose and Esther’s lives and injured a child waiting to go to school at a bus stop," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "Ms. Steward was driving at extremely dangerous speeds on city streets and narrowly avoided multiple collisions before the incident occurred. Third-degree murder charges are appropriate to hold her accountable and protect our community."

Steward had a hearing Monday morning.

Charges in fatal Emerson and 26th crash

Dig deeper:

According to the criminal complaint, through surveillance videos from the scene of the crash and witnesses, investigators learned that Steward, who was driving a Buick Enclave, had been driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Emerson Avenue North.

Before the fatal crash, Steward sped through the intersection of Emerson Avenue North and Broadway Avenue North, running a red light and nearly causing a crash, the charges allege.

Steward then continued to speed northbound down Emerson Avenue North, and ran another red light at 26th Avenue North, hitting a Ford Explorer, which was traveling eastbound, the charges said. The Ford Explorer had been at the intersection of Emerson and 26th on a green light.

Both of the women in the Ford Explorer died in the crash. They were identified as 53-year-old Ester Jean Fulks and 57-year-old Rose Elaine Reece.

During the crash, the Ford Explorer went off the road, injuring a 17-year-old boy who was waiting for a school bus. The passenger in Steward's vehicle also suffered injuries.

Minneapolis police said that Steward was injured in the crash.