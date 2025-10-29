Minneapolis police recruit no longer with department after DWI rollover crash arrest

The Brief A former Minneapolis Police Department recruit was arrested for DWI in Crow Wing County. The arrest happened after a rollover crash that led to the discovery of multiple firearms. He is no longer with the Minneapolis Police Department and was never a sworn officer.



Luke David Tungseth, 37, of Blaine, is charged with DWI and carrying a pistol while under the influence.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash just after 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 36 Little Bass Lake Road in Emily, Minn., on Oct. 17.

A Chevy Silverado was in the water on the south side of the road, and man, later identified as Tungseth, was being checked out by Crosby Ambulance staff.

After Tungseth was medically cleared, he told the deputy that he was going to his in-laws' cabin when he lost control of the truck while negotiating the curve.

The criminal complaint states the deputy noticed Tungseth had slurred speech, poor balance, bloodshot eyes and the odor of alcohol on his breath. Tungseth told the deputy he had two beers.

The deputy then arrested Tungseth for DWI.

Law enforcement also found multiple guns in the truck, including a handgun in the front passenger side, a cased rifle in the rear seat and another handgun in the truck's bed.

A preliminary breath test found that Tungseth had a blood alcohol content of 0.194, and a test at the jail showed a blood alcohol content of 0.2, the complaint states.

Court records show he had previous DWI convictions in 2012 and 2015.

Minneapolis police say Tungseth's first day of employment with the department was Oct. 6, 2025 and his last day was Oct. 20, 2025, three days after the arrest.

MPD emphasized that Tungseth was never a sworn officer in the department.