MPD asks public help locating missing vulnerable adult

The Minneapolis Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Ashley Murray, 21, was last seen on the 3300 block of 46th Avenue South on Feb. 8 at approximately 10 a.m.

Murray is believed to be carrying two backpacks, and was last known to be wearing tie-dyed blue jeans and a pink jacket with black fur. She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 244 pounds with light brown eyes and light brown hair with blond streaks.

Anyone who sees her, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call 911.

