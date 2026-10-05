Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing into deer in Otter Tail County

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The Brief A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a deer in Otter Tail County. The rider was taken to a hospital before being airlifted to another facility. Authorities said the motorcyclist remains in critical condition.



A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a deer in central Minnesota on Sunday evening.

Deer vs. motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 45000 block of County Highway 51 in Perham Township, located approximately 20 miles southeast of Detroit Lakes.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist collided with a deer and suffered serious injuries. The rider was taken to a hospital before being flown by air ambulance to another facility.

What we don't know:

As of Sunday night, the rider remained in critical condition. No additional information about the rider or what led to the crash was released. It's unclear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Perham police and fire departments, EMS and Life Link Air Ambulance.