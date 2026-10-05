Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing into deer in Otter Tail County

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published October 5, 2026 8:34 AM CDT
Published October 5, 2026 8:34 AM CDT
article

A deer crossing road sign in Bala, Ontario, Canada, on September 29, 2023. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a deer in Otter Tail County.
    • The rider was taken to a hospital before being airlifted to another facility.
    • Authorities said the motorcyclist remains in critical condition.

PERHAM TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a deer in central Minnesota on Sunday evening. 

Deer vs. motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 45000 block of County Highway 51 in Perham Township, located approximately 20 miles southeast of Detroit Lakes. 

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist collided with a deer and suffered serious injuries. The rider was taken to a hospital before being flown by air ambulance to another facility.

What we don't know:

As of Sunday night, the rider remained in critical condition. No additional information about the rider or what led to the crash was released. It's unclear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Perham police and fire departments, EMS and Life Link Air Ambulance.

The Source: This story uses information from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Road incidentsMinnesotaPets and Animals