Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing into deer in Otter Tail County
PERHAM TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a deer in central Minnesota on Sunday evening.
Deer vs. motorcycle crash
What we know:
The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 45000 block of County Highway 51 in Perham Township, located approximately 20 miles southeast of Detroit Lakes.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist collided with a deer and suffered serious injuries. The rider was taken to a hospital before being flown by air ambulance to another facility.
What we don't know:
As of Sunday night, the rider remained in critical condition. No additional information about the rider or what led to the crash was released. It's unclear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Perham police and fire departments, EMS and Life Link Air Ambulance.
The Source: This story uses information from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.