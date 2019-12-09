Morning snowstorm drops 2.5 inches at MSP Airport, arctic air moves in

article

A quick-hitting band of snow moved through the Twin Cities metro Monday morning, dropping 2-3 inches of snow on the area.

The National Weather Service recorded 2.5 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and 2.3 inches in Chanhassen as of noon. Areas north of the metro received more.

The snow caused some problems during the morning commute. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 133 crashes and 168 spin outs statewide from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Of the 133 crashes, 22 were with injuries.

Starting late Monday afternoon, temperatures are set to nose dive into the single digits with sub-zero wind chills expected Tuesday and Wednesday as arctic air moves in.

