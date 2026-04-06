Minnesota Supreme Court: Chief Justice Natalie Hudson to retire

The Brief Chief Justice Natalie Hudson will retire from the Minnesota Supreme Court on Sept. 30, 2026. Hudson made history as the first person of color and third woman to serve as Chief Justice. Her tenure included major initiatives on remote hearings, artificial intelligence and mental health justice.



The Minnesota Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Natalie Hudson has announced her retirement, closing a historic chapter for the state’s highest court.

Natalie Hudson announces retirement

What we know:

Chief Justice Natalie Hudson will step down on Sept. 30, 2026, in line with Minnesota’s mandatory retirement age for judges. Hudson will turn 70 in January 2027, which is when state law requires judges to retire.

Hudson was appointed Chief Justice by Gov. Tim Walz on Oct. 2, 2023, after serving eight years as an associate justice and 13 years on the Minnesota Court of Appeals. She is the first person of color and the third woman to hold the state’s top judicial post.

Dig deeper:

Hudson’s legacy is said to include efforts to make the court system more accessible for all Minnesotans, and to ensure the justice system adapts to new challenges and technology.

During her time as Chief Justice, Hudson led several major initiatives, including adopting the oneCourtMN Hearings Initiative Policy to expand remote hearings, establishing the AI Response Committee to explore responsible use of artificial intelligence, and preparing courts for new digital accessibility standards.

Hudson also formed the ASD-3 Committee to help the Judicial Branch plan for the future, launched the Mental Health Justice Initiative to improve court responses to mental illness and created a Jury Task Force aimed at increasing jury participation and representation.

What they're saying:

"When Governor Walz appointed me to this position, I knew my time as Chief Justice would be relatively short, given Minnesota’s mandatory retirement age for judges. Even so, I have been deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead the Minnesota Judicial Branch during this chapter. To serve in this role has been a profound honor, and I am thankful for the trust that was placed in me," Hudson said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "What I have appreciated most during my time as Chief Justice is the opportunity to work alongside such an extraordinary group of judges and court staff. Every day, in courthouses and offices across Minnesota, our judges and court staff uphold the pillars of justice through fairness, professionalism, compassion, and commitment to public service. They ensure that Minnesota’s courts remain places where people are heard, respected, and treated with dignity. I am proud to have had the opportunity to lead the Minnesota Judicial Branch these past three years and sincerely thankful for the people with whom I have had the pleasure to serve."

"Chief Justice Hudson stands among the giants of Minnesota history. She will be remembered not only for the glass ceilings she shattered, but for a lifetime of service to those seeking fairness and justice in our courts," Gov. Walz said in a statement. "The rule of law is stronger than ever in Minnesota, and it is in no small part due to her steady leadership."

The backstory:

Her legal career spans more than four decades, having earned her undergraduate degree from Arizona State University in 1979 and her law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1982.

According to her background, before joining the Supreme Court, Hudson worked as a staff attorney with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, practiced at Robins, Kaplan, Miller and Ciresi, served as Assistant Dean of Student Affairs at Hamline University School of Law, and was St. Paul City Attorney. She also worked in the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, mainly in the Criminal Appellate Division.

Big picture view:

Hudson’s retirement will mark a significant transition for the Minnesota Supreme Court. Her focus on technology, accessibility and mental health has set the stage for future court leaders to continue modernizing the state’s justice system.

The Judicial Branch’s new policies on remote hearings and digital accessibility are expected to have lasting impacts on how Minnesotans interact within the court system.