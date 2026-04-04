Burnsville paraprofessional accused of soliciting child for sex
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A paraprofessional working at a Burnsville school is facing charges after authorities say he solicited a teenager online.
Paraprofessional arrested and charged
What we know:
According to the charges, Brian Stewart Gay, 36, was arrested by the Carver County Sheriff's Office on Thursday after arriving at a prearranged location in Chanhassen where he allegedly intended to meet a 15-year-old girl for sexual contact.
Gay allegedly engaged in electronic conversations over about nine days with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl, discussing sexual topics and soliciting her to engage in sexual contact.
An undercover law enforcement officer was posing as the 15-year-old girl speaking with Gay.
Detectives say Gay told them he works as a paraprofessional at STEP Academy in Burnsville.
He now faces three felony counts of soliciting a child or someone believed to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct, along with four felony counts related to electronic communication describing sexual conduct with a child.
What's next:
Gay will have his first court appearance on April 10.
The Source: Information from the Carver County Attorney's Office.