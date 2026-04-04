Burnsville paraprofessional accused of soliciting child for sex

The Brief A man who is a paraprofessional in Burnsville has been accused of soliciting sex from a child. The man spoke to an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old girl online. The man was arrested in Chanhassen after agreeing to meet with the undercover officer.



A paraprofessional working at a Burnsville school is facing charges after authorities say he solicited a teenager online.

Paraprofessional arrested and charged

What we know:

According to the charges, Brian Stewart Gay, 36, was arrested by the Carver County Sheriff's Office on Thursday after arriving at a prearranged location in Chanhassen where he allegedly intended to meet a 15-year-old girl for sexual contact.

Gay allegedly engaged in electronic conversations over about nine days with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl, discussing sexual topics and soliciting her to engage in sexual contact.

An undercover law enforcement officer was posing as the 15-year-old girl speaking with Gay.

Detectives say Gay told them he works as a paraprofessional at STEP Academy in Burnsville.

He now faces three felony counts of soliciting a child or someone believed to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct, along with four felony counts related to electronic communication describing sexual conduct with a child.

What's next:

Gay will have his first court appearance on April 10.