Fletcher's Ice Cream & Cafe arson trial: Trial begins

The Brief Firomsa Umar is standing trial on federal charges for allegedly attempting to firebomb Fletcher's Ice Cream and Cafe in Minneapolis' Nicollet Island neighborhood. The charges stem from two attacks on October 19 and 20 involving apparent Molotov cocktails. While the motive for the attack isn't clearly identified, authorities point out Fletcher's has a large Pride flag on its storefront. The trial brief also indicates that Umar was involved in a previous incident where he spray-painted homophobic graffiti weeks before the attacks.



The man accused of attempting to firebomb Fletcher's Ice Cream and Cafe in Minneapolis' Nicollet Island neighborhood twice last fall is now facing trial on federal charges.

Firomsa Umar on trial

What we know:

Opening statements were delivered on Monday in the trial of Firomsa Umar, and witness testimony began on Monday.

Umar is charged with arson, attempted arson and possession of a destructive device for the firebombing of the Fletcher's ice cream shop at the corner of East Hennepin Avenue and University Avenue Southeast on Oct. 19 and 20.

Fletcher's firebombing

What we know:

Fletcher's was targeted twice by an arsonist on consecutive days last October.

The first attack happened on Oct. 19 when what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the front window of the business during the late night hours.

The second attack happened in broad daylight on Oct. 20 and, according to the criminal complaint against Umar, was witnessed by multiple people. As a result, investigators say multiple people were able to identify Umar's clothing. Thankfully, during the second attack, prosecutors say the lit cloth fell out of the Molotov cocktail when it was thrown, and it failed to ignite.

Witnesses and surveillance video also captured the suspect's vehicle's license plate number, which authorities say matched Umar's vehicle.

Dig deeper:

The motive for the attack isn't explicitly identified in the complaint. However, authorities note that Fletcher's has a large LGBTQ+ rainbow Pride flag, which hangs on its storefront. But, Umar isn't facing any hate crime charges.

However, the trial brief states the government plans to introduce evidence of an incident on Sept. 17 in which he was involved in spray-painting homophobic graffiti.

The brief states: "Specifically, the government may seek to introduce evidence that the defendant was involved in an incident on September 17, 2025, in which he spray-painted graffiti including the words "gay" and "f-g" with a circle around them and crossed out."

Evidence to be presented at trial

What's next:

In a trial brief filed last month, prosecutors laid out the evidence they are set to present at trial.

Along with eyewitness testimony, surveillance video, and testimony from ATF and fire investigators, investigators also have cell phone GPS data, which they say places Umar in the area of Fletcher's at the time of both attacks.

Other evidence includes a gas can, lighter, and Styrofoam-filled bottle that prosecutors say were found in Umar's minivan following his arrest.