Minnesota e-bike vs e-moto: What parents need to know before summer

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill to clarify the difference between e-bikes and more powerful electric motorcycles. The proposed law would require regulation and insurance for high-powered e-motos, similar to gas-powered motorcycles. Law enforcement plans to start ticketing underage riders of powerful electric bikes this summer.



As warmer weather approaches, Minnesota roads and paths are about to see a bounty of bikes, but a new bill could change the rules for electric-powered two-wheelers.

Lawmakers push to clarify e-bike and e-moto rules

What we know:

A new bill at the Minnesota Capitol aims to clear up confusion about what counts as a bicycle and what falls into the category of electric motorcycle.

Law enforcement and bike advocates have raised concerns about powerful electric bikes, known as e-motos, which can reach speeds above 30 mph and are often ridden by teenagers.

Rep. Tom Dippel’s bill would reinforce the standards for electric-powered two-wheelers, aiming to protect people like Janet Stotko and give parents a better idea of what’s okay for kids.

"It's very easy for people to understand that you shouldn't be driving a gasoline-powered motorcycle down the sidewalk," said Rep. Dippel, (R-Cottage Grove).

The bill would require e-motos to be regulated and insured just like traditional motorcycles, while pedal-assist e-bikes with less than 750 watts of power would remain legal for street use without a license, as would "motorized bicycles" with more than 750 watts of power but less than 1,500.

Many families and riders are confused about what’s allowed, especially since some vehicles look like bikes but have the power of a small motorcycle. Law enforcement says they want to educate families now, as they plan to start ticketing kids riding powerful e-motos on public property this summer.

Why you should care:

The difference between an e-bike and an e-moto can affect insurance, safety, and who is allowed to ride on public property.

"In my area we have a number of kids who ride these e-motos, and they're being conflated with e-bikes, so I think there is a real need for us to understand the dangers of e-moto and define what an e-bike is versus an e-moto," Rep. Lucy Rehm (DFL-Chanhassen) told FOX 9.

A recent case in Hastings highlighted the stakes.

Janet Stotko was seriously injured when a 14-year-old riding a Movcan V60 e-moto hit her at high speed on a sidewalk. She suffered a traumatic brain injury, a blown eardrum, and broken bones, spending weeks in the hospital. Because the vehicle had pedals, insurance companies and law enforcement were unsure how to handle her case.

"The homeowner's policy was denied, the claim, personal injury protection was denied, uninsured motorist coverage was denied because e-motorbikes are not clearly defined in law," said Stotko.

Kids under 15 years old are not supposed to ride any powered bicycle on public property, but the rules have not always been clear or enforced.

Law enforcement and community education efforts

The backstory:

In August 2024, police body camera footage captured the aftermath of the crash that left Stotko with life-changing injuries.

The confusion around e-bike and e-moto rules has led to denied insurance claims and uncertainty for both victims and families of young riders.

As of 2024, Minnesota law requires more powerful electric bikes to be clearly labeled, but the system is complicated and not everyone understands the differences. Law enforcement officers say they are working to educate families about the rules now, so everyone is prepared for stricter enforcement this summer.

Local perspective:

The Minnesota Bicycle Alliance and other advocates have been pushing for clearer definitions and better labeling to help both riders and law enforcement. The proposed bill is designed to make it easier for everyone to understand what’s allowed on streets and sidewalks, and what needs to be insured and regulated.

Law enforcement officials say their main goal is education, but they will begin ticketing underage riders of powerful electric bikes in the coming months.

What we don't know:

Lawmakers have not yet finalized the bill, but if they do, the new rules would take effect Aug. 1, 2026.

Details on how enforcement will work and how families should navigate the changes are still being discussed by lawmakers.