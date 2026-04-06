Minnesota woman fears for parents in Iran as Trump's deadline looms

The Brief President Trump has threatened to destroy Iran’s infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday night. An Iranian woman living in Apple Valley shared her concerns for her parents’ safety as communication is difficult and airstrikes continue. She is anxiously waiting to see what happens in the next 24 hours.



As tensions rise between the United States and Iran, an Apple Valley woman is concerned for her parents in Tehran.

President Trump issues ultimatum to Iran

What we know:

President Trump on Monday warned that Iran had until 8 o’clock on Tuesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face severe consequences.

"Every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow [Tuesday] night," the president warned. "It will take them 100 years to rebuild."

President Trump said he prefers not to attack the country’s bridges and power plants.

The threat has created uncertainty for Iranians living in the United States, especially those with family still in Iran.

Apple Valley woman fears for parents in Tehran

What they're saying:

Saghi Saghazadeh, who lives in Apple Valley and grew up in Iran during the war-torn 1980s, said her parents are going through it again.

"There is a lot of uncertainty, and I think sitting with uncertainty is very difficult," she told FOX 9. "It has been very difficult to communicate. My mom has been able to call once every week."

With internet service down, Saghazadeh and others rely on brief phone calls or even missed calls as signs their loved ones are safe.

"Her brother, every night, just leaves a missed call on her phone, and that missed call means, ‘I’m home. I’m alive,’" she said of one of her friends.

After President Trump threatened to obliterate Iran’s infrastructure, Saghazadeh questioned what it would mean for Iranian citizens.

"I ask myself, ‘Who would benefit from this?’ Because not the people, for sure," she said.