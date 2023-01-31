Se Kwon joins FOX 9 Morning News, Hannah Flood moves to anchor desk

We have some exciting additions to the FOX 9 Morning News!

Hannah Flood is now co-anchoring the 4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. news after reporting and anchoring in the mornings since last spring.

Hannah Flood (FOX 9)

Se Kwon is joining the FOX 9 Morning News team as a reporter, and you’ll likely see her on the anchor desks a few mornings too. Se comes to FOX 9 from WDAY in Fargo, North Dakota, where she was anchoring and reporting for their morning news.

Se Kwon signs off from WDAY

Se was born in Korea but moved with her family to the Twin Cities when she was 7.

