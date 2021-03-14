1 in 5 Minnesotans received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Minnesota Department of Health reported that so far, 1,240,140 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 707,776 have been fully vaccined.

Officials also reported 997 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Sunday. Minnesota has now seen a total of 497,392 cases and 6,746 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The newly reported cases are out of 27,414 tests, a 3.6% positivity rate. Anything about 5% is a concern for MDH.

Of the newly reported deaths, two were residents in longterm care facilities.

This week, Minnesota began its next vaccination phase, weeks ahead of schedule. The new eligibility includes 1.8 million people with underlying health conditions and frontline essential workers.

Walz said Friday he will expand vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans before May 1, President Joe Biden’s deadline for doing so. However, that does not guarantee there will be enough vaccine supply for everyone to get one on that date.

Minnesotans are encouraged to sign up on the state’s Vaccine Connector website to be notified when they are eligible for a vaccine.