More than 3 million Minnesotans have at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine
(FOX 9) - The state department of health reported that 3,005,706 Minnesotans have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,774,889 are fully vaccinated.
MDH also reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Wednesday.
The 91 newly reported cases were out of 9,691 tests, a 0.94% positivity rate. Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate has fallen to 1.9% from its spring peak at 7.4% in early April. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission.
Of the five newly reported deaths, two were residents in long-term care facilities. Minnesota has now seen a total of 604,052 COVID-19 cases and 7,523 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Non-ICU hospitalizations for COVID-19 have also fallen below 100. There are currently 56 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 95 COVID-19 patients in the hospital but not the ICU.
