More than 3 million Minnesotans have at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The state department of health reported that 3,005,706 Minnesotans have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,774,889 are fully vaccinated.

MDH also reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Wednesday.

The 91 newly reported cases were out of 9,691 tests, a 0.94% positivity rate. Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate has fallen to 1.9% from its spring peak at 7.4% in early April. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission.

Of the five newly reported deaths, two were residents in long-term care facilities. Minnesota has now seen a total of 604,052 COVID-19 cases and 7,523 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Non-ICU hospitalizations for COVID-19 have also fallen below 100. There are currently 56 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 95 COVID-19 patients in the hospital but not the ICU.