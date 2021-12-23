More than 1 million Amazon orders sent out from Shakopee ahead of Christmas

Up conveyer belts, down slides, and through winding tunnels, gifts from Amazon make quite the journey before they ever get unwrapped.

The company's Shakopee fulfillment center has been buzzing with orders throughout the holiday season, sending out more than 1.1 million packages last Friday alone.

"Busy! Definitely busy...we've definitely been working real hard this month," said Amazon employee Jhamese Harvey.

But even these robots need a human touch to deliver Christmas cheer.

"We will pull items off the trucks. We put them onto our shelves, we pull them off, pack them in boxes. If you want gift wrap, we can gift wrap it for you," said Amazon's MSP1 assistant general manager Adam Swift.

Amazon worker tapes a package shut at the Shakopee fulfillment center. (FOX 9)

The facility can process more than a thousand items per second. The system starts when products are scanned and stowed, a step that stocks the website and allows customers to place orders. Electronics appear to be a popular gift this year.

"The Oculus virtual sets, AirPods, iPads... you name it, we see it!" said Harvey.

Items are then picked and placed together in a bin. After that, it's off to packing. From there, boxes are shoved down slides based on the truck they'll be shipped on.

If you've waited until the last minute to do your shopping, there's still a slim chance you'll be able to get that perfect present in time. Amazon Prime members in Minneapolis can shop until 11 a.m. CST on Christmas Eve with Prime Free Same-Day Delivery. Prime members can enter their zip code at amazon.com/samedaystore to see delivery options in their area.

Advertisement